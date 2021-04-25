Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.59

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 4111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cabot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 354,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

