Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 4,357 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

