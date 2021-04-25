Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.