Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $273,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 165,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21,568.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 193,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 265,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,229,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB opened at $19.39 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.