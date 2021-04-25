Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.