Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 62,506 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,506 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.