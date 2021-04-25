Canadian National Railway (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.19. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.30 and a one year high of C$149.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.36.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,950,462,304.84. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,020,572.01. Insiders have sold a total of 207,734 shares of company stock worth $28,550,875 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

