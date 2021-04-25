Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

TSE:CFX opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.76 million and a P/E ratio of -26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

