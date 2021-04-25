Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

CCBG opened at $25.71 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $433.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

