Capital Planning LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

