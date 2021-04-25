Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 386,944 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.