Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $472.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

