Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,778,159.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $249,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,194,671.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,522,254 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

