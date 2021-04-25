Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$249.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CJT shares. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Cargojet stock traded up C$4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$179.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,985. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$125.18 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$172.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.6399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.62%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

