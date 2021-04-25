Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CUK stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

