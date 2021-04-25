Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

