Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Buys £43,500 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Friday. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

