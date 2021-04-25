Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $126.76 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

