Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Carter’s posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.46. 471,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

