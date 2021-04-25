Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

