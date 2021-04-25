Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.