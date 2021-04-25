CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 140,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.