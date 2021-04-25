CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $11.45 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

