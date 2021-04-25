CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report sales of $76.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the lowest is $76.45 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $80.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CECO Environmental by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

