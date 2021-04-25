CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.58 on Friday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

