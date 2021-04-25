Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CCS stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

