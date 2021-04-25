Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Reliant Bancorp worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.70 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

