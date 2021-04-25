Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IMARA were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IMARA by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IMARA by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

