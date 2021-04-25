Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Investors Title worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Investors Title by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Investors Title by 270.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $166.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $194.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

