Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $843,000 Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,867 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

