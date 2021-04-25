Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.