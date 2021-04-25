Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

