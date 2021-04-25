Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,602.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,652.06.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.