CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$560.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$489.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$302.33 and a 1 year high of C$489.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$465.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$443.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.