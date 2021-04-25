Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

