CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.04

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 20227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

