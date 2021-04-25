Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.77

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.77 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.