Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

