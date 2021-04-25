Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $245.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.41. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

