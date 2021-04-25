Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $389.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

