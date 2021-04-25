Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.