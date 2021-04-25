Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.