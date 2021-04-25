Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $876,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000.

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

