Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

