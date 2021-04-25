Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLNN opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

