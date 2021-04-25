Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,901 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 808.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.