Coastal Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.