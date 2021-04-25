Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $40,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

