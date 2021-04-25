Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $203,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

