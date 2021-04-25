Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 305 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $112.02.

